Snapchat school threat not real, Okeechobee County sheriff says

A school threat posted on the social media platform Snapchat that eluded to a mass shooting at a non-specific school on Halloween is not real, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said Monday in a Facebook post.

Officials said school resource division deputies were informed of the threat Monday morning and immediately started an investigation. It was discovered the threat did not originate in Okeechobee County or the State of Florida.

"This was sent out and posted to cause mass confusion through intimidation tactics that have been trending on social media by threatening violence in our school systems," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "We want to let our community know we will continue to monitor these types of threats for validation and be proactive in protecting our children against any threats or actions."

The FBI reminds the public that issuing a threat is a federal crime that can lead to up to five years in federal prison, or they can face state or local charges.

Here are some tips from the FBI:

What Should I Do?

Don't ever post or send any hoax threats online…period.

If you are a target of an online threat, alert your local law enforcement immediately.

If you see a threat of violence posted on social media, immediately contact local law enforcement or your local FBI office. Members of the public can always submit a tip to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov

Notify authorities but don't share or forward the threat until law enforcement has had a chance to investigate—this can spread misinformation and cause panic.

If you are a parent or family member, know that some young people post these threats online as a cry for attention or as a way to get revenge or exert control. Talk to your child about the proper outlet for their stress or other emotions, and explain the importance of responsible social media use and the consequences of posting hoax threats.

