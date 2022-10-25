Source: Schumaker hired as new Marlins manager
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Skip Schumaker has been hired as manager of the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team had yet to announce the deal.
Schumaker comes to the Marlins from the St. Louis Cardinals, where he had been the bench coach. Schumaker played in the majors for 11 seasons, mostly with the Cardinals, and now gets his first managerial opportunity with Miami — which shares a spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida, with St. Louis.
All-Time Marlins Managers
|Manager
|Years
|Record
|Playoffs
|Reason For Leaving
|Rene Lachemann
|1993-96
|221-285
|Fired
|Cookie Rojas
|1996
|1-0
|Interim
|John Boles
|1996
|40-35
|Interim
|Jim Leyland
|1997-98
|146-178
|11-5, 1997 World Series Champion
|Resigned
|John Boles
|1999-2001
|165-206
|Fired
|Tony Perez
|2001
|54-60
|Interim
|Jeff Torberg
|2002-03
|95-105
|Fired
|Jack McKeon
|2003-05
|241-207
|11-6, 2003 World Series Champion
|Resigned
|Joe Girardi
|2006
|78-84
|Fired
|Fredi Gonzalez
|2007-10
|276-279
|Fired
|Edwin Rodriguez
|2010-11
|78-85
|Resigned
|Brandon Hyde
|2011
|0-1
|Interim
|Jack McKeon
|2011
|40-50
|Interim
|Ozzie Guillen
|2012
|69-93
|Fired
|Mike Redmond
|2013-15
|155-207
|Fired
|Dan Jennings
|2015
|55-69
|Interim
|Don Mattingly
|2016-22
|443-587
|2-3
|Resigned
Schumaker replaces Don Mattingly, whose contract expired at the end of the season.
