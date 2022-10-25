Source: Schumaker hired as new Marlins manager

Skip Schumaker has been hired as manager of the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team had yet to announce the deal.

Schumaker comes to the Marlins from the St. Louis Cardinals, where he had been the bench coach. Schumaker played in the majors for 11 seasons, mostly with the Cardinals, and now gets his first managerial opportunity with Miami — which shares a spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida, with St. Louis.

All-Time Marlins Managers

Manager Years Record Playoffs Reason For Leaving Rene Lachemann 1993-96 221-285 Fired Cookie Rojas 1996 1-0 Interim John Boles 1996 40-35 Interim Jim Leyland 1997-98 146-178 11-5, 1997 World Series Champion Resigned John Boles 1999-2001 165-206 Fired Tony Perez 2001 54-60 Interim Jeff Torberg 2002-03 95-105 Fired Jack McKeon 2003-05 241-207 11-6, 2003 World Series Champion Resigned Joe Girardi 2006 78-84 Fired Fredi Gonzalez 2007-10 276-279 Fired Edwin Rodriguez 2010-11 78-85 Resigned Brandon Hyde 2011 0-1 Interim Jack McKeon 2011 40-50 Interim Ozzie Guillen 2012 69-93 Fired Mike Redmond 2013-15 155-207 Fired Dan Jennings 2015 55-69 Interim Don Mattingly 2016-22 443-587 2-3 Resigned

Schumaker replaces Don Mattingly, whose contract expired at the end of the season.

Scripps Only Content 2022