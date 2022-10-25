Source: Schumaker hired as new Marlins manager

St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker tapes a line-up to the dugout wall before a...
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker tapes a line-up to the dugout wall before a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skip Schumaker has been hired as manager of the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team had yet to announce the deal.

Schumaker comes to the Marlins from the St. Louis Cardinals, where he had been the bench coach. Schumaker played in the majors for 11 seasons, mostly with the Cardinals, and now gets his first managerial opportunity with Miami — which shares a spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida, with St. Louis.

All-Time Marlins Managers

ManagerYearsRecordPlayoffsReason For Leaving
Rene Lachemann1993-96221-285Fired
Cookie Rojas19961-0Interim
John Boles199640-35Interim
Jim Leyland1997-98146-17811-5, 1997 World Series ChampionResigned
John Boles1999-2001165-206Fired
Tony Perez200154-60Interim
Jeff Torberg2002-0395-105Fired
Jack McKeon2003-05241-20711-6, 2003 World Series ChampionResigned
Joe Girardi200678-84Fired
Fredi Gonzalez2007-10276-279Fired
Edwin Rodriguez2010-1178-85Resigned
Brandon Hyde20110-1Interim
Jack McKeon201140-50Interim
Ozzie Guillen201269-93Fired
Mike Redmond2013-15155-207Fired
Dan Jennings201555-69Interim
Don Mattingly2016-22443-5872-3Resigned

Schumaker replaces Don Mattingly, whose contract expired at the end of the season.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

I-95 fire in Delray Beach causes major delays
Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Palm Beach County doctor, 77, accused of sexual battery

Latest News

1 injured in rollover wreck in Loxahatchee
Thousands cast ballots as early voting heats up
I-95 fire in Delray Beach causes major delays
Man hospitalized after 'accidental fall' from Palm Beach condo building