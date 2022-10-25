Thousands cast ballots as early voting heats up

Tuesday was the second day of early voting in Palm Beach County for the midterm elections.

More than 14,000 people have already cast their ballot in Palm Beach County with more than half of those votes occurring Tuesday.

WPTV was curious if Monday's gubernatorial debatesparked more people to head to the polls Tuesday.

Some Palm Beach County residents went to bed last night already knowing how they would start their day.

"I don't need to watch the debate. Sometimes people need a debate so they can make up their mind," Adina Jefferson, who voted Tuesday, said. "The debate sways people if they're indecisive. If you already made a decision, it doesn't make a difference what the person says."

Jefferson said voting makes her feel "relieved."

Also, 130,000 mail-in ballots have been returned in the county out of 350,000 mailed out.

So far there have been no lines at most voting locations in Palm Beach County, but the Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link believes that will pick up this weekend.

Sartory Link said early voting is going smoothly.

"I would say the only issue is I'd love to have more people," Sartory Link said. "We have sites that have no wait whatsoever."

With just over one million active eligible voters in Palm Beach County, the turnout so far is 14 percent.

Many like Courtney Earl prefer to vote in person on Election Day, but not because he's still deciding.

"I think a lot of people already have their minds made up," Earl said.

No matter when you cast your ballot, most people agree the important part is voting by or on Election Day.

"At least we did something. When people complain, I say, 'If you didn't vote, hush up,'" Jefferson said.

Twenty-one early voting locations are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Palm Beach County. You can also make an online appointment at any of those locations.

Early voting is also underway in St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

Martin County's early voting begins Wednesday and Okeechobee County begins Saturday.

