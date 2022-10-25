Vehicle catches fire on I-95 northbound in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATCH A LIVE FEED FROM THE SCENE:

There are heavy delays on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach after a vehicle caught fire near the Atlantic Avenue exit, creating large flames and heavy smoke.

Drivers could see heavy smoke for miles after the incident occurred at about 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

It’s unknown if anyone was hurt.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

