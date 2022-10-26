Dolphins safety Brandon Jones placed on IR, to miss at least 4 games

Third-year player injured knee against Steelers
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel checks on safety Brandon Jones (29) after he was...
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel checks on safety Brandon Jones (29) after he was injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Jones injured his knee in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that the move was anticipated.

"I'm not too excited about it," he said after the latest blow to the Dolphins' secondary.

McDaniel didn't say if Jones will be lost for the season, but the designation means the third-year player will miss at least four games.

Jones leads all NFL defensive backs with seven sacks since 2021.

Cornerback Nik Needham tore an Achilles tendon a week earlier against the Minnesota Vikings and was placed on injured reserve.

Another cornerback, Byron Jones, has been on the physically unable to perform list all season. McDaniel said he isn't expected to return this week.

"I think the whole process is definitely frustrating for all parties," McDaniel said of the slow recovery.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

5 hurt after I-95 tanker fire in Delray Beach
Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Palm Beach County doctor, 77, accused of sexual battery

Latest News

FILE - This is a 2022 photo of Skip Schumaker, bench coach of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball...
Skip Schumaker hired as new Marlins manager
UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle, right, scores a field goal during an NCAA football game against...
Baechle kicks game-winning FG to lift UTEP past FAU
Duke defensive back Brandon Johnson intercepts a pass and runs it in for a touchdown during the...
Duke forces 8 turnovers, downs Miami 45-21
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics forward Jayson...
Miami falls to 0-2 as Celtics top Heat 111-104