Dolphins safety Brandon Jones placed on IR, to miss at least 4 games

Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Jones injured his knee in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that the move was anticipated.

"I'm not too excited about it," he said after the latest blow to the Dolphins' secondary.

McDaniel didn't say if Jones will be lost for the season, but the designation means the third-year player will miss at least four games.

Jones leads all NFL defensive backs with seven sacks since 2021.

Cornerback Nik Needham tore an Achilles tendon a week earlier against the Minnesota Vikings and was placed on injured reserve.

Another cornerback, Byron Jones, has been on the physically unable to perform list all season. McDaniel said he isn't expected to return this week.

"I think the whole process is definitely frustrating for all parties," McDaniel said of the slow recovery.

Scripps Only Content 2022