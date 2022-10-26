Fort Pierce police searching for man involved in child molestation, cops say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Fort Pierce police said Wednesday they're trying to identify a man involved in a case of child molestation at a store.

The Fort Pierce Police Department posted on Facebook that the incident happened Tuesday at a store in the Sabal Palm Plaza, located on South U.S. Highway 1.

Police said a man wearing a white hat, white long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants, and riding a bicycle was involved in a case of child molestation at the store.

The police department, which did not name the store or release any additional details about the crime, is now trying to identify and track down the man.

Image of a man Fort Pierce police say was involved in a case of child molestation at the Sabal...
Image of a man Fort Pierce police say was involved in a case of child molestation at the Sabal Palm Plaza, located on South U.S. Highway 1, on Oct. 25, 2022.

If you recognize him, call Det. Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905 or kmohamed@fppd.org, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

