Judge: DeSantis must release more documents on migrant flight

Gov. Ron DeSantis lost a court ruling Tuesday related to a lawsuit surrounding Florida's migrant flight to Martha's Vineyard in September.

Leon County Judge Lee Marsh demanded the governor's office release more records about the flight including text messages, communications and other documents.

The ruling came about because of a lawsuit from the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

The judge ruled that the governor’s office has failed to comply with Florida's public records law, only releasing limited documents related to last month's flight.

On Tuesday, he ordered the governor's office to provide the additional records within 20 days.

The Florida Center for Government Accountability applauded the ruling.

"It's a great day for citizens and the right to know what our government is doing. The governor violated state laws that required public records be released. No-one is above the law."

Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.

WPTV's parent company, E.W. Scripps, has played a role in the efforts to access these records, including contracts and emails linked to the flights.

Last month, Florida spent more than $1.5 million to fly almost 50 Venezuelan migrants to Massachusetts.

WPTV found that $12 million was earned in interest from federal coronavirus dollars that came to Florida. The money was allocated to "facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens from this state."

State documents show that Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, the Associated Press reported.

DeSantis said the flight to Martha's Vineyard was performed because he wanted to shine a light on the immigration crisis.

An additional lawsuit was also filed on behalf of some of the migrants, who said they were lied to.

