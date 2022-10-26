Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon by a Brightline train in Boca Raton, according to police.

A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.

Police said the man's death is still under investigation.

The victim's name has not been released.

WATCH: Brightline pleased with Treasure Coast testing

Brightline pleased with train testing on Treasure Coast

The pedestrian's death comes as the company prepares to expand passenger service to Orlando next year.

Brightline tested their trains last week in Martin and St. Lucie counties at speeds of 110 mph.

In January 2020, an Associated Press analysis found that Brightline had the worst death rate per mile of any railroad in the country.

Investigators, however, found that none of the deaths were the company's fault, determining that many were suicides or drivers or pedestrians trying to beat the trains.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

5 hurt after I-95 tanker fire in Delray Beach
Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County
Driver accused of killing family of 4 guilty of vehicular homicide
Man hospitalized after 'accidental fall' from Palm Beach condo building
What issues do Florida voters care about?

Latest News

Scam alert: Text message to buy hoodie is fake, sheriff's office says
Fort Pierce police searching for man involved in child molestation, cops say
Dad sues Palm Beach County school district over LGBTQ pride flags in classroom
Judge: DeSantis must release more documents on migrant flight