Scam alert: Text message to buy hoodie is fake, sheriff's office says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Okeechobee Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam that is being sent to people's phones via text message.

Authorities alerted residents of the scam on Tuesday. The text message includes a link soliciting the purchase of a hoodie.

"[This] is NOT related to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office in any way, shape, or form," the department said in a post on Facebook.

Deputies are warning residents that the link "is another fishing scam to try to earn your trust and steal your information."

Authorities said you should not give any of your information to the link associated with this text message.

