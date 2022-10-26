Trump plane spotted at Palm Beach International Airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump's airplane was spotted Wednesday at Palm Beach International Airport.

Trump's Boeing 757 could be seen on the tarmac from Southern Boulevard on the south side of the airport.

The red, white and blue plane has "Trump" written in gold block lettering and has an American flag painted on the tail.

This is a closer look at former President Donald Trump's plane on the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport, Oct. 26, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump, who has been living at his Mar-a-Lago Club since leaving the White House last year, is set to host some of the world's top golfers this weekend at the season-ending LIV Golf Team Championship at his Trump National Doral Golf Club Miami.

Trump had to stop using the plane when he became president in 2017 and instead flew on Air Force One, which made several stops at PBIA throughout his presidency.

