Car stolen from Broward County crashes 2 hours away, suspects in custody

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
A crime spree that started with a stolen car in Broward County ended with a crash more than two hours away and multiple people in custody, authorities said Thursday.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the multi-county investigation stemmed from a car theft in Margate.

Calling it an "active police investigation... spanning several counties," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook the pursuit went through Martin and Okeechobee counties before ending at State Road 70 and County Road 721 in Highlands County, not far from Coco Sod Farms.

A photo from the sheriff's office showed a black SUV crashed into a ditch, along with a stop sign knocked over and at least three deputies surrounding the vehicle.

"Suspects in custody," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Authorities said the people involved are facing charges of grand theft auto, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and eluding, along with other charges throughout several jurisdictions.

No other details have been released.

