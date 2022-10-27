Fire starts on rooftop of downtown Delray Beach hotel

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT
A fire sparked Thursday morning on the rooftop of The Ray hotel in downtown Delray Beach, prompting evacuations.

A security guard noticed the fire at 5 a.m.

Nearly 100 hotel guests evacuated the building and stood across the street while crews responded to the scene.

Many of the guests were rattled after abruptly waking up to the piercing sound of the fire alarm, then rushing outside for safety.

The fire was caused after rags soaked with hardwood deck finish were not properly discarded, causing them to spontaneously catch fire, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters said no one was injured.

