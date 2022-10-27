Fire starts on rooftop of downtown Delray Beach hotel

A fire sparked Thursday morning on the rooftop of The Ray hotel in downtown Delray Beach, prompting evacuations.

A security guard noticed the fire at 5 a.m.

Nearly 100 hotel guests evacuated the building and stood across the street while crews responded to the scene.

DBFR firefighters quickly stopped a fire in a storage area on the rooftop of The Ray Hotel just after 5 a.m. today. There were no injuries. Hotel visitors and staff were evacuated during the operation. DBFR investigators will determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/Q9YwHqoFcn — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) October 27, 2022

Many of the guests were rattled after abruptly waking up to the piercing sound of the fire alarm, then rushing outside for safety.

The fire was caused after rags soaked with hardwood deck finish were not properly discarded, causing them to spontaneously catch fire, Delray Beach Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters said no one was injured.

