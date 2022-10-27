Fort Pierce police arrest man involved in child molestation case

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fort Pierce police announced Wednesday evening that they have identified and arrested a man wanted in a child molestation case.

Police said Noe Cardenas, 56, confessed to molesting a young girl Tuesday while walking around a store in the Sabal Palm Plaza, located on South U.S. Highway 1. Cardenas also confessed to molesting a different child at a different store back in August of 2022.

Wednesday morning, the Fort Pierce Police Department posted on Facebook pictures of the suspect caught on the store's surveillance camera and asked for assistance in identifying and tracking down the man.

Officers received a tip from Crime Stoppers and were able to positively identify and locate Cardenas.

After being questioned, Cardenas was arrested and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Police urge anyone who has any information to add to this case or has been a victim of Cardenas to contact Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905 or kmohamed@fppd.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

5 hurt after I-95 tanker fire in Delray Beach
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
Pet suffocation warning gaining traction online
Florida police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl...
Police: 10-year-old girl flees attempted abductor on camera
Driver accused of killing family of 4 guilty of vehicular homicide

Latest News

Broward County firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
Broward firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP...
Man stabbed, beaten near shopping center in West Palm Beach
Jupiter residents discuss housing prices