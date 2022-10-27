Is the economy the paramount issue in midterm elections?

In West Palm Beach, voters all have a differing opinion on the driving factor in this year’s elections.

“Just the cost of everything,” said Richard Catanzaro.

“Saving our nation, saving the republic,” said Jose Lugo.

“Certainly women’s rights, that’s what drove me to the polls,” said Linda Fisk. “Also democracy, preserving our democracy.”

Voters Eileen and Anderson Kurtz echoed the same sentiments.

"Economics is real. We understand that, because we both are retired and we are suffering because of that,” said voter Anderson Kurtz. “That is manageable. If we lose democracy, it’s gone forever.”

“Yes, I agree with that, and the abortion thing,” said Eileen Kurtz. “Women’s rights.”

It seems there may be one issue many can relate to: the state of the economy.

“If things keep going up, I will have no money to support myself,” said Lugo.

“I don’t like it,” said Cantanzaro. “Living paycheck to paycheck is tough.”

Inflation means more Americans are living pay check to pay check. In fact, almost two-thirds are living paycheck to paycheck in our country, according to a new report.

“I live paycheck to paycheck,” said Jacqueline Tombari. “I have zero savings. I m very much the stereotypical millennial. I have been overworked and underpaid for most of my career, and it very much influences my vote.”

A recent Florida Atlantic University poll asked Florida voters what the most important issue of the elections is to them. Thirty-six percent said it is inflation. Nineteen percent said the most important issue is threats to democracy. Only 9% of respondents said it was access to abortions.

“It does suggest for many people, the thing that concerns them the most is inflation," said Kevin Wagner, a professor of political science at FAU, "and that makes sense if you consider that it something that people can see everyday.”

Wagner is reminding everyone that days equal lifetimes in politics.

“While it did show up in our polls, it’s important to remember it’s not a static environment,” he said. “As people start to pay attention, other issues and other things happen, but right now it does seem to be that inflation is the big issue.”

Lugo agrees that inflation is a big issue.

“We all feel it when we go to the store to buy our daily meals,” said Lugo.

Fisk said inflation is an issue as well but believes that not having democracy will impact our economy.

“I think that’ll drive people to the polls, but if you don’t have our democracy, where will our economy be?” asked Fisk.

