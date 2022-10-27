Man injured in machete, baseball bat attack near Publix

A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP...
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A man was seriously injured after he was attacked by two other men wielding a machete and baseball bat near a Publix in West Palm Beach, police said.

The attack occurred just before 4 p.m. near the Publix parking lot at the Southdale Shopping Center in the 800 block of Southern Boulevard.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the 49-year-old victim was stabbed, cut with a machete and beaten with a baseball bat.

Jachles said one of the victim's two attackers fled in a blue Jeep but ditched it in the parking lot before running off. The second attacker also got away.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition.

A motive for the attack wasn't immediately known.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police at 561-822-1825.

