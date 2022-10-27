Man stabbed, beaten near shopping center in West Palm Beach

Police are looking for two suspects they say attacked and seriously injured a man at a shopping center parking lot in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. near the Publix parking lot at the Southdale Shopping Center located in the 800 block of Southern Boulevard.

The 49-year-old victim was stabbed, cut with a machete and beaten with a baseball bat, according to West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles.

Jachles said one of the suspects fled in a blue Jeep but ditched it in the parking lot, then fled on foot. The second suspect fled on foot from the attack.

The victim was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials ask anyone with information to call Detective Sean Varrialle at 561-822-1825 or CrimeStoppers.

