Fire starts on rooftop of downtown Delray Beach hotel
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
An investigation is underway to find out what caused a fire to spark on the rooftop of The Ray hotel in downtown Delray Beach.
Nearly 100 hotel guests stood across the street Thursday morning. Many were rattled after abruptly waking up to the piercing sound of the fire alarm, then rushing outside on a moments notice for safety.
Firefighters said no one was injured, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.
