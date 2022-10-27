Fire starts on rooftop of downtown Delray Beach hotel

An investigation is underway to find out what caused a fire to spark on the rooftop of The Ray hotel in downtown Delray Beach.

DBFR firefighters quickly stopped a fire in a storage area on the rooftop of The Ray Hotel just after 5 a.m. today. There were no injuries. Hotel visitors and staff were evacuated during the operation. DBFR investigators will determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/Q9YwHqoFcn — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) October 27, 2022

Nearly 100 hotel guests stood across the street Thursday morning. Many were rattled after abruptly waking up to the piercing sound of the fire alarm, then rushing outside on a moments notice for safety.

Firefighters said no one was injured, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

