Sen. Marco Rubio holding rally in Jupiter on Thursday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is scheduled to hold a rally Thursday evening in Jupiter.

Rubio's event will be held at the Palm Beach Victory Office Courtyard, located at 312 Center St., at 5:30 p.m.

This comes a day after Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings was in West Palm Beach to hold a campaign event.

Both candidates engaged in a feisty debate last week at Palm Beach State College where they faced questions on topics including inflation, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and foreign policy.

DECISION 2022: WPTV voter information guide | Rubio, Demings debate highlights

Rubio was in Orlando on Wednesday where he campaigned at a Florida Farm Bureau event.

A poll released Wednesday by the University of North Florida said that Rubio is ahead of Demings 54% to 43%.

About 16% of eligible voters have already cast their ballots in Palm Beach County for the midterm election. Early voting began Monday and ends Nov. 6.

