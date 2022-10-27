Sheriff's office intercepts two suspected drug dealers in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Martin County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a month-long investigation that targeted traffickers bringing dangerous drugs into the county.

Martin County narcotics detectives intercepted two suspected drug dealers who traveled from Palm Beach County with almost 15 grams of fentanyl, 57.1 grams of cocaine, a stolen loaded gun and thousands in cash.

The sheriff's office said Shain Gordon Shaw, 38, and his counterpart, Jacob Elijah Groover, 25, were working to "poison our streets with purple-colored fentanyl."

"Rainbow-colored fentanyl is making its way to our streets, and our Special Investigations Division is doing everything they can to prevent it," said the sheriff's office. "Keep your eyes on your loved ones. As for us, we will continue to work the streets looking for our next arrest. #WrongExit"

The suspects are facing trafficking charges and a combined bond of nearly one million dollars.

"They had no idea that their trip from Palm Beach County into our area to sell the drugs would cause such a fuss," said the sheriff's office.

