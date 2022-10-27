Suspect accused of threatening to blow up Broward voting site

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Department of Justice and FBI said Thursday they are working closely to investigate and prosecute violations of federal election laws in connection with the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Two weeks ago the FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz and charged him with threatening election workers.

According to court papers, Lubitz walked into a senior center in Sunrise, Florida, that was being used as a polling place for the August primaries.

The indictment said while election workers were working on or about Aug. 17, Lubitz asked "should I kill them one by one, or should I blow the place up."

The indictment then claims he "pointed his finger and thumb in a gun-like fashion towards election workers."

Voters who notice any form of illegal activity are urged to contact the FBI.

Federal election laws prohibit the following:

  • Threatening violence against election officials or staff
  • Intimidating or bribing voters
  • Buying and selling votes
  • Impersonating voters
  • Altering vote tallies
  • Stuffing ballot boxes
  • Marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input

To report allegations of election fraud and other election abuses in South Florida, contact FBI Miami at 754-703-2000.

However, anyone in imminent, or potentially imminent danger, should immediately call 911 before contacting federal authorities.

