Val Demings holds rally in West Palm Beach

Early voting kicked off in Palm Beach County on Monday, and three days in, approximately 21,000 people have cast their vote.

On the ballot, is the U.S. Senate race between Marco Rubio and challenger Val Demings.

Historically, South Florida's larger counties, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade have had a larger number of Democrats registered to vote than Republicans making it key for candidates like Demings to secure their vote as she challenges Rubio for the Senate seat.

“The people will keep me going in this race. Their hopes, fears, dreams. It will take me straight through running through the tape. I will win this race,” said Demings.

Her opponent, incumbent Rubio campaigned in Central Florida Tuesday.

Demings voted early in Orlando and then held a rally downtown West Palm Beach.

"It's just great to be here, we live in the greatest country in the world," said Demings. "I want every person to have the opportunity to feel what greatness looks like."

Demings said she plans to spend a considerable time in South Florida to discuss various issues among different diversity groups.

Supporters at the rally expressed the issues that matter to them.

"The abortion issue has really gone all the way and I don't think it can go any further, but the economics is a very very important issue right now for everybody, both parties," said Karen Crug who attended Demings' rally.

On Rubio's agenda, are issues like inflation, energy cost and crime, as he campaigns in Orlando at a Florida Farm Bureau event.

"I can tell you, as long as I am a United States Senator, you're going to have someone up there that's fighting for Florida agriculture," said Rubio.

Rubio is expected to host a rally Thursday in Jupiter at 5:30 p.m.

"I think people know what's at stake. Look the same party's been in charge in Washington for two years and everything's worse," said Rubio.

Right now, about 16% of eligible voters have voted in Palm Beach County.

According to the most recent poll by the University of North Florida, Rubio is ahead of Demings 54%-43%.

