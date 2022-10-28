4th student arrested after gun, ammunition found at school

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Police in Port St. Lucie said Friday they have arrested a fourth student after a handgun and ammunition were found on the campus of Treasure Coast High on Thursday.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a tweet that the 17-year-old student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Officers on Thursday arrested two 16-year-old students and a 15-year-old student from the school in connection with the incident.

Police spokesman Sgt. John Dellacroce said an alert teacher overheard a student talking about the possibility of a gun on campus, prompting the teacher to immediately notify law enforcement.

The school resource deputy worked closely with the school administration to identify the students involved in the incident.

During a search of a student's backpack, the school resource officer found a handgun and ammunition.

Police said the gun was brought to school by one of the 16-year-old students.

The three students arrested Thursday will face charges of possession of a firearm on school property and unlicensed carry of a concealed firearm.

Police did not say Friday what charges the fourth student would face.

