House speaker’s husband Paul Pelosi attacked in home with hammer

FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows his wife as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17, 2022.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked inside the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, a spokesperson for the speaker said in a statement.

Speaker Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital, but is “expected to recover.” Hammill confirmed that Pelosi was not at home at the time of the attack.

"An assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," Hammill said.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.

The Associated Press reported that Pelosi was severely beaten by the suspect with a hammer. The AP added that Pelosi's home was being targeted as the attacked said "where is Nancy?"

The Capitol Police said the suspect is in custody, and it is joining the FBI and San Francisco Police in their investigation.

Paul Pelosi made headlines earlier this year when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. He received a five-day jail sentence.

