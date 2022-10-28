'Makeshift raft' washes ashore on Singer Island, police say

Customs and border officials are investigating after Riviera Beach police said a "makeshift raft" washed ashore on Singer Island on Friday morning.

Capt. Nathan Gordon said Riviera Beach police officers responded to the 5500 block of North Ocean Drive around 7 a.m. and found the raft on the beach.

Police said the raft was made of 20 drums, each 55 gallons, that were tied together.

Gordon said the case was turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

It's unclear where the raft came from and if anyone had been on board.

