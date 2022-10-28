St. Lucie County deputy captures 10-foot boa constrictor

A brave St. Lucie County deputy captured a slithery suspect on Friday.

The sheriff's office posted photos on Facebook showing a St. Lucie County agriculture deputy holding a massive 10-foot, 65-pound boa constrictor. A second photo showed him placing the reptile in a bag.

The deputy, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, captured the giant snake Friday morning in the Whispering Creek neighborhood.

The catch was especially fitting because it happened on National First Responders Day, a day dedicated to honoring law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, and other public safety officials.

"Thank you for everything you do for our community, especially when it involves large reptile," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

