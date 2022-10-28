West Palm Beach murder suspect arrested in Georgia

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Riviera Beach man was arrested in Georgia in connection with a homicide earlier this year in West Palm Beach, police said.

The fatal shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on April 27 in the 1000 block of Ninth Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, police found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. The victim later died at the scene.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the victim had an argument with his girlfriend earlier in the night and left the house.

He returned around 1:30 a.m. to retrieve some belongings and the dispute resumed between the couple.

Jachles said the girlfriend told detectives she heard four gunshots from inside the house after the victim left.

When she went outside, she said she saw a man wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask running toward nearby railroad tracks.

Police said their investigation identified George Harris IV, 20, Riviera Beach, as a suspect in the killing.

Harris was later located in Hinesville, Georgia, and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

He faces a charge of first-degree murder with a weapon and is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

3 hurt in 4-vehicle crash involving semi on I-95
Broward County firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
Estee Lauder executive buys 6-year-old Palm Beach mansion, then demolishes it
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Pet suffocation warning gaining traction online

Latest News

Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing lottery
MoonFest returns to Clematis Street, once again as smaller bar crawl
Stroke patient thanks Jupiter medical team for saving his life
South Fla. commissioner lied to visit lover at immigration detention center