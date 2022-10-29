Boca Raton searching for missing and endangered man with Alzheimer's

Boca Raton police are searching for a missing and endangered man who went missing Friday night and suffers from Alzheimer's.

Moises Dorta, 77, was last seen walking eastbound in the area of the RaceTrac gas station in Pompano Beach located at 599 W. Atlantic Blvd. on Friday night at around 9:30 p.m.

He is believed to still be on foot.

Dorta is 5' 8" tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs. and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark pants.

If you know his whereabouts, please contact Boca Raton police at 561-368-6201.

