N'Kosi Perry leads Owls to 24-17 victory over UAB

FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) throws the ball against Georgia Southern during an NCAA...
FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) throws the ball against Georgia Southern during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
N'Kosi Perry threw three touchdown passes and Florida Atlantic held off UAB 24-17 on Saturday night.

Michal Antoine Jr. broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth-and-10 with two seconds left to seal it for FAU.

FAU punter Riley Thompson pinned the Blazers on their 1-yard line on back-to-back punts covering 66 and 71 yards in the second quarter. After the first punt, Jacob Zeno drove UAB 99 yards — capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to TJ Jones — to give the Blazers a 14-10 lead at halftime.

The Owls jumped back in front on Perry's 50-yard scoring strike to Je'Quan Burton five plays into the third quarter. Perry hit Tony Johnson for an 8-yard score and a 24-17 lead heading to the final period.

Perry completed 14 of 25 passes for 187 yards for FAU (4-5, 3-2 Conference USA).

Zeno threw for 192 yards on 19-of-32 passing for UAB (4-4, 2-3). McBride rushed for 168 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown.

