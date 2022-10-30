N'Kosi Perry leads Owls to 24-17 victory over UAB

N'Kosi Perry threw three touchdown passes and Florida Atlantic held off UAB 24-17 on Saturday night.

Michal Antoine Jr. broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth-and-10 with two seconds left to seal it for FAU.

FAU punter Riley Thompson pinned the Blazers on their 1-yard line on back-to-back punts covering 66 and 71 yards in the second quarter. After the first punt, Jacob Zeno drove UAB 99 yards — capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to TJ Jones — to give the Blazers a 14-10 lead at halftime.

The Owls jumped back in front on Perry's 50-yard scoring strike to Je'Quan Burton five plays into the third quarter. Perry hit Tony Johnson for an 8-yard score and a 24-17 lead heading to the final period.

Perry completed 14 of 25 passes for 187 yards for FAU (4-5, 3-2 Conference USA).

Zeno threw for 192 yards on 19-of-32 passing for UAB (4-4, 2-3). McBride rushed for 168 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown.

