No. 1 Georgia pulls away late, beats Florida 42-20

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs for a 22-yard touchdown past Florida cornerback...
Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs for a 22-yard touchdown past Florida cornerback Avery Helm (24) and defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran for two touchdowns each, and No. 1 Georgia pulled away from Florida following a second-half scare to win 42-20 Saturday night in the rivalry dubbed "the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."

The defending national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) looked to be in trouble when the Gators (4-4, 1-4) scored the first 17 points of the third quarter and turned a 28-3 deficit into a one-score game.

But the Dawgs answered with consecutive touchdown drives to seal their 10th consecutive victory. Georgia beat Florida for the fifth time in six years.

Edwards finished with 106 yards rushing. McIntosh added 90 on the ground.

Stetson Bennett completed 19 of 38 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tight end Brock Bowers caught five passes for a career-high 154 yards, including a 73-yard score in which he hauled in a ball that tipped off linebacker Amari Burney.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett looks for a receiver as Florida linebacker Antwaun...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett looks for a receiver as Florida linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. rushes during the first half Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Burney’s luck turned in the second half when he forced a fumble that led to a field goal and then picked off a pass that set up Anthony Richardson's 78-yard TD pass to Xzavier Henderson.

Little else went the Gators' way. Georgia finished with 555 total yards against Florida’s beleaguered defense and was 2-for-3 converting fourth-down plays.

Richardson threw for 271 yards and a touchdown for the Gators, who have lost 12 of their last 15 SEC games. Nearly half of Richardson's passing yards came on plays of 78 and 41 yards. Freshman Trevor Etienne ran for 53 yards and a score.

Georgia surely will celebrate this one after a day of mourning. Legendary coach Vince Dooley died Friday.

Dooley dominated the Georgia-Florida series during his coaching career, going 17-7-1 against the Gators. The most famous victory came in 1980, when Lindsay Scott hauled in a 93-yard touchdown pass from Buck Belue in the closing minute. The improbable 26-21 triumph propelled Georgia to a perfect season and their first consensus national title.

