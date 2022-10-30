'Souls to the Polls' event encourages minority voters in Delray Beach

Palm Beach County's annual "Souls to the Polls" events are underway.

Organizers from the nonpartisan group, Faith in Florida, organized Sunday's event, hoping to help minority groups cast their ballots.

More than 50 people gathered outside St. Paul AME Church in Delray Beach and then marched down to the Delray Beach Community Center to vote.

The procession included candidates for different offices who hope passions are stirred up enough to create a big turnout.

The group also helps people register and update their voter information, as well as help former felons navigate the voting process.

Organizers said they want to make sure they are creating opportunities for everyone's voices to be heard.

"Most times, our communities are underrepresented and they are underrepresented because we don’t place a demand with our vote. We are in that space that we are educating that it does matter. Selecting the right person is important," said Faith in Florida organizer Rev. Rae Whitely.

Early voting ends on November 6 in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.

It ends on November 5 in Martin, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties.

Faith in Florida organizers said they are planning to have another event before election day.

