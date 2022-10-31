Drivers fuel up before gas tax holiday ends in Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The month of November means a jump in gas prices as Florida's gas tax returns.

Florida's month-long gas tax holiday ends at midnight, meaning prices will likely increase 25 cents as early as Tuesday.

Lawmakers approved the October gas tax holiday last spring in response to a surge in prices this year.

Drivers shared their frustration Monday about the cost to fuel up their tanks increasing.

"Definitely not excited about that now, but what can you do?" driver Stacey Roc, who was filling up her gas tank in West Palm Beach, said Monday.

"It's got to come back sooner or later, but I thought, you know, another month or two would be nice," driver Jimmy Riley said.

Alex Fernandez shares insight on how taxes impact gas prices at Florida fuel stations.
As for the gas tax returning, West Palm Gas station owner Alex Fernandez said some gas stations may delay the price hike by a day or two. He said his station received a gas delivery Monday.

"We won't feel our change coming till mid-week — or towards the end of the week — because that will be our next load," Fernandez said.

The average price of gas in Florida on Monday was $3.29. This is about 47 cents cheaper than the national average.

"My advice to people is if you can (fill up your tank) today, get it done today," Fernandez said. "In terms of the taxes, we don't know what's going to happen with the market. There could a spike in the gas and that changes everything."

