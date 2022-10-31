Indian River Co. voters asked to preserve environmentally-sensitive land

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Voters in Indian River County have said "yes" twice before when it comes to land preservation. Now, supporters are hoping the third time is also the charm.

A new question is on the ballot on Nov. 8 regarding land preservation.

Voters are deciding on whether to approve $50 million in bonds to buy environmentally-sensitive lands.

"[Approval] will really give the county an opportunity to acquire the last remaining lands important for wildlife habitat, for water resources, our drinking water and the Indian River Lagoon," Ken Grudens with the Indian River Land Trust said.

Many environmental groups are rallying behind this initiative, saying Indian River County isn't as congested as other Atlantic coastal counties in Florida because of this type of effort.

"Indian River County is special in that it's really not as developed as you see in other parts of the state," Grudens said. "It’s not by accident."

If the measure is approved by voters, a resident with a home valued at $250,000, would pay $44 annually.

A spokesman for the Indian River County Taxpayers Association said his group is not taking a formal position on this ballot question.

The Oslo Riverfront Conservation Area, which contains 440 acres, was purchased by the county in the last two decades after taxpayer approval.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
St. Lucie County deputy captures 10-foot boa constrictor
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize
Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing lottery
Boca Raton animal groomer facing 2 counts of animal cruelty

Latest News

Killer clown suspect to remain in jail amid further trial delays
Happy Halloween! funny kids girls in fancy dress hide their heads behind buckets pumpkins...
Law enforcement agencies offering trick-or-treating safety tips on Halloween
MacKenzie Scott donates $5.1M to Urban League of Palm Beach County
Truck crashes on Florida's Turnpike in northern Palm Beach Co.