Law enforcement agencies offering trick-or-treating safety tips on Halloween

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Law enforcement agencies in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are providing tips on Halloween to ensure trick-or-treaters are safe.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, Boca Raton Police Department, and Town of Jupiter posted safety tips on their Facebook pages on Monday.

Authorities are urging families and drivers to remember the following safety tips while trick-or-treating:

  • Travel in a group and avoid going off alone
  • Carry flashlights, reflectors or glow sticks so drivers can easily see you
  • Use sidewalks and look both ways before crossing the street
  • Do not go inside a stranger's house
  • Do not accept a ride from anyone you don't know
  • Always check candy before letting your child eat it and avoid homemade treats by strangers
  • Drivers should take extra time to look for kids, and enter and exit driveways slowly and carefully
  • Children should avoid homes that don't have their outside lights turned on
  • Remember that a blue Halloween bucket is a symbol for autism awareness

