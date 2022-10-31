Truck crashes on Turnpike, blocking southbound lanes in northern Palm Beach Co.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There are heavy delays on Florida's Turnpike southbound in northern Palm Beach County after a large truck overturned on its side Monday.

The crash occurred just before noon between Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens before mile marker 113.

Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

Southbound traffic is being detoured at the Indiantown Road exit.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

