Truck crashes on Turnpike, blocking southbound lanes in northern Palm Beach Co.

There are heavy delays on Florida's Turnpike southbound in northern Palm Beach County after a large truck overturned on its side Monday.

The crash occurred just before noon between Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens before mile marker 113.

Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

There has been a crash ?on Florida's Turnpike, Southbound at mile post 113, BEYOND state road 706. All lanes are blocked. Traffic is being detoured southbound at exit 116, State Road 706. Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route. https://t.co/8j8AODwMoJ — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) October 31, 2022

Southbound traffic is being detoured at the Indiantown Road exit.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

