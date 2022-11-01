Biden in South Fla. says Social Security, Medicare 'under siege' by Republicans

President Joe Biden is in South Florida where he has a full day of events scheduled in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The visit comes amid early voting and a week before the crucial midterm elections on Nov. 8.

The president plans to hold events with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Florida senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Val Demings.

RELATED: Who wins the Senate is anyone's guess. 10 seats to watch on election night

WATCH: President Joe Biden speaks in Hallandale Beach

President Biden talks Social Security, Medicare in Hallandale Beach

The president delivered a speech on protecting Social Security, Medicare and lower prescription drug costs at a community center in Hallandale Beach.

Inflation is proving to be the front-line issue in the election, so he focused on his efforts to keep costs down for Florida seniors.

Biden said both Social Security and Medicare are currently "under siege" by Republicans.

"Here in Florida, 21% of the people over the age 65 [receive Social Security]," Biden said. "That's the second highest [percentage] of any state in the country."

The president said the reason he will continue to fight for these programs is that "everyone's entitled to be treated with dignity."

President Joe Biden greets Dean Trantalis, Mayor of Ft. Lauderdale, after arriving Air Force One at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Biden attacked the pharmaceutical companies for raising drug costs, some as much as $1,000, despite no change in the quality of their products.

During his speech, the president also highlighted the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed in August. Starting in January, if pharmaceutical companies try to raise drug prices higher than the rate of inflation, they will have to write a check for the difference to Medicare. The new law will also cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month.

RELATED: DeSantis, Crist push for voter turnout in final full week before midterm election

He also hit back at Republicans who say that he and his policies have caused inflation in the U.S.

"If you have to take a prescription that costs you an arm and a leg and I reduce that, so you don't have to pay as much, it reduces your cost of living," Biden said. "It reduces inflation in your paycheck."

The president attacked Republican Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott's proposal to sunset Social Securityin five years.

"It's so outrageous, you might not even believe it," Biden said. "You've been paying Social Security your whole life, you earned it. Now, these guys want to take it away. Who in the hell do they think they are?"

Biden will head to Miami-Dade County where he will participate in a reception with Crist in Golden Beach, Florida, at 4:45 p.m.

Biden will then head west to Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens where he will participate in a political event with both Demings and Crist at 7 p.m.

The president is not scheduled to depart South Florida until 8:25 p.m.

Biden's visit comes as most polls show that both Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio hold leads in their races against Crist and Demings.

Scripps Only Content 2022