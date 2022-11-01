Can you tell the difference between flu, COVID-19, and RSV?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With flu season in full swing, RSV cases increasing in Florida, and a new strain of COVID-19 still out there, WPTV is breaking down the impacts of each virus and how to protect yourself.

Florida’s flu review shows cases of emergency room visits are increasing in South Florida, all while RSV has been spreading mostly among children.

And while a new variant of COVID-19 has popped up, Florida hasn’t seen an uptick in cases.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Leslie Diaz said that while the COVID cases remain low, it's hard to tell whether someone has the flu, COVID, or RSV.

"I cannot really say there’s one symptom that kind of predominates to give you a clue to what you’re dealing with as far as the virus is concerned," Diaz said.

That’s because the symptoms of cough, sneezing, and sore throat are common in all three.

The CDC's everyday prevention steps is basically the same for each virus. Cough or sneeze into a tissue or shirt sleeve, wash your hands often with soap and water and for at least 20 seconds, and avoid close contact and clean frequently touched surfaces.

"It's not something you fool with," said Virginia McDaniel.

McDaniel recently got her flu shot. She said for Halloween, she’s letting kids take their own bags of snacks and candy to prevent further spread of any potential viruses.

Doctors said it can be hard to tell the difference between RSV, the flu, and other viruses at first. But there is a simple swab test that can confirm a RSV diagnosis.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
St. Lucie County deputy captures 10-foot boa constrictor
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize
Port St. Lucie woman wins $1 million playing lottery
Hateful, racist messages spray-painted in South Fla. neighborhood

Latest News

Fort Pierce Police Department hosts Trunk or Treat event
Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. covers a play during the first half of an NCAA college...
Gators dismiss linebacker Brenton Cox for 'cumulative effect'
Have you seen Atine Coupet?
Drivers fuel up before gas tax holiday ends in Florida