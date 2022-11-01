Delray Beach dentist buying back Halloween candy, proceeds to benefit troops

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If your children hauled home too much candy, a Palm Beach County dentist is doing a candy collection for troops.

Spodak Dental Group said it will collect Halloween candy beginning Tuesday through Nov. 12 during office hours.

The dental office, located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave., is offering cash in return for candy at $1 per pound—up to 5 pounds.

The treats will be collected as part of the Soldiers' Angels Treats for Troops, which provides resources and comfort to active and veteran military members and their families.

The candy will be included with handwritten thank you letters in care packages, then sent to U.S. service members who are deployed overseas, in addition to veterans and first responders.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
St. Lucie County deputy captures 10-foot boa constrictor
Hateful, racist messages spray-painted in South Fla. neighborhood
Drivers fuel up before gas tax holiday ends in Florida
Police seek man wanted in machete attack near Publix

Latest News

President Biden in South Fla. to talk Social Security, stump for Dems
Palm Tran offering free rides on Election Day
TimberTech Championship to achieve zero-waste certification in Boca Raton
92-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Boca Raton