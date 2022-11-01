Fort Pierce Police Department hosts Trunk or Treat event

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Fort Pierce Police Department hosted a Halloween Trunk or Treat event Monday.

The annual event, which was held at the main police station, counted with more than 200 trick-or-treaters.

"The event was a big success, and we hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday," the department said in a Facebook post.

To top it all, Marvel and DC characters were lined up on the street waving to trick-or-treaters who had their bags and buckets filled with candy.

