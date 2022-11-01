Live: President Biden in South Fla. to speak on Social Security

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATCH PRESIDENT BIDEN'S SPEECH BELOW:

President Joe Biden is in South Florida where he has a full day of events scheduled in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The visit comes amid early voting and a week before the crucial midterm elections on Nov. 8.

The president plans to hold events with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Florida senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Val Demings.

RELATED: Who wins the Senate is anyone's guess. 10 seats to watch on election night

President Joe Biden greets Dean Trantalis, Mayor of Ft. Lauderdale, after arriving Air Force One at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The president is delivering a speech on protecting Social Security, Medicare and lower prescription drug costs at a community center in Hallandale Beach.

From there, Biden will head to Miami-Dade County where he will participate in a reception with Crist in Golden Beach, Florida, at 4:45 p.m.

RELATED: DeSantis, Crist push for voter turnout in final full week before midterm election

Biden will then head west to Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens where he will participate in a political event with both Demings and Crist at 7 p.m.

The president is not scheduled to depart South Florida until 8:25 p.m.

Biden's visit comes as most polls show that both Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio hold leads in their races against Crist and Demings.

Stay with WPTV.com for updates today.

