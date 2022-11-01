Palm Tran offering free rides on Election Day

Palm Tran, Palm Tran Connection paratransit service and Go Glades dial-a-ride at no cost are offering free rides on Election Day.

The public transportation service announced that they will offer free trips on Nov. 8 to ensure everyone has an opportunity to vote.

“Making sure everyone is able to vote is extremely important to us at Palm Tran,” said Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes.

The public transportation service said on Election Day 2020, more than 19,000 free trips were taken on the Palm Tran system.

To plan a trip on Palm Tran, visit palmtran.org.

Scripps Only Content 2022