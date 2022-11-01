Person injured in construction accident in Wellington

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
One person was flown to a local hospital following a construction accident in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the accident occurred when a construction crew was working on putting up a roof truss on a new construction project and the system collapsed.

The patient was transported by Trauma Hawk to a local hospital.

WPTV has a crew on the way to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

