Person injured in construction accident in Wellington
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
One person was flown to a local hospital following a construction accident in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Officials said the accident occurred when a construction crew was working on putting up a roof truss on a new construction project and the system collapsed.
The patient was transported by Trauma Hawk to a local hospital.
WPTV has a crew on the way to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.
