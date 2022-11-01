Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boynton Beach police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist about a week ago.

The crash occurred Monday, Oct. 4, just after 9 a.m. in the 200 block of West Woolbright.

Police said the motorcyclist who was traveling westbound on West Woolbright Road struck a white Nissan Altima, which officials say violated the motorcyclist’s right-of-way.

The occupants of the Nissan fled the scene on foot.

According to police, the motorcyclist suffered several injuries and subsequently died late Saturday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Boynton Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information or video footage of the crash to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Castro at 561-742-6111.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
St. Lucie County deputy captures 10-foot boa constrictor
Hateful, racist messages spray-painted in South Fla. neighborhood
Drivers fuel up before gas tax holiday ends in Florida
Police seek man wanted in machete attack near Publix

Latest News

Virus killing lawns spreading across Palm Beach County
Experts warn grass-killing virus at its worst in Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County students focus on future at College and Career Fair
Judge Elizabeth Scherer orders Chief Assistant Public Defender David Wheeler (not shown) to sit...
'You're excused:' Judge sends Parkland shooter's defense attorneys away