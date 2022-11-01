Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist about a week ago.

The crash occurred Monday, Oct. 4, just after 9 a.m. in the 200 block of West Woolbright.

Police said the motorcyclist who was traveling westbound on West Woolbright Road struck a white Nissan Altima, which officials say violated the motorcyclist’s right-of-way.

The occupants of the Nissan fled the scene on foot.

According to police, the motorcyclist suffered several injuries and subsequently died late Saturday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Boynton Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information or video footage of the crash to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Castro at 561-742-6111.

