Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion, may go higher

The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of...
The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016.(CNN)
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers Monday night to win the jackpot.

That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.

The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016.

The second- and third-largest prizes were hit by players of the Mega Millions lottery game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
St. Lucie County deputy captures 10-foot boa constrictor
Hateful, racist messages spray-painted in South Fla. neighborhood
Drivers fuel up before gas tax holiday ends in Florida
Police seek man wanted in machete attack near Publix

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about gas prices and oil companies profits, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out
TimberTech Championship to achieve zero-waste certification in Boca Raton
A black car involved in a road rage incident is shown with a bullet hole in the glass. An...
8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting, police say
Eileen Mooney celebrated her 103rd birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior...
Salem resident celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween