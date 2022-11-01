President Biden in South Fla. to talk Social Security, stump for Dems
President Joe Biden is headed to South Florida where he has a full day of events scheduled in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
The visit comes amid early voting and a week before the crucial midterm elections on Nov. 8.
The president plans to hold events with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Florida senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Val Demings.
Biden is scheduled to arrive at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at 1:50 p.m.
The president will then deliver a speech on protecting Social Security and Medicare and lower prescription drug costs at a community center in Hallandale Beach at 3 p.m.
From there, Biden will head to Miami-Dade County where he will participate in a reception with Crist in Golden Beach, Florida, at 4:45 p.m.
Biden will then head west to Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens where he will participate in a political event with both Demings and Crist at 7 p.m.
The president is not scheduled to depart South Florida until 8:25 p.m.
