Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates again

Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The cost to finance a home or car is expected to increase again on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, which would be the sixth increase this year.

It's all part of an effort to stem rising inflation in the U.S.

However, economists warn that the higher rates could put the country in a recession, prompting companies to shed employees.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Home sales have dramatically fallen this year, dropping every month since January.

Interest rates on credit cards and mortgages are at their highest levels in decades.

The last increase in September to 3.25% marked the highest interest rates have been since 2008.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to make an announcement on interest rates at 2 p.m.

