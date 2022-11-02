FHP: Tesla going at 'careless or negligent manner' at 'high rate of speed'

The driver of the Tesla involved in the quadruple fatal crash on Oct. 18 was going at a "careless or negligent manner" and driving at a "high rate of speed" when the teen collided with a Chrysler minivan along U.S. 1 and Baker Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

On Tuesday, WPTV obtained a copy of the crash report.

George Aliwishus Meyer III, 18, of Port St. Lucie and the driver of the Tesla, was pronounced dead at the school along with passenger Emma Grace Albritton, 19, of Fort Pierce.

The two people in the other vehicle, Thomas Jason Trowbridge, 70, and his wife Deborah Gold Trowbridge, 73, both of Stuart, also died.

According to the crash report, the Tesla was going south in the outside lane on U.S Highway 1, approaching the intersection of 14th Street.

The minivan was traveling northbound in the inside left turn lane on U.S Highway 1, approaching a solid green traffic control device at the intersection of 14th Street. This vehicle slowed down to clear the intersection.

The Tesla had a solid green traffic control signal, according to FHP.

The minivan began making the left turn onto 14th Street. The Tesla driver continued traveling south at a high rate of speed in the outside lane of U.S Highway 1 and entered into the path of the other vehicles, according to the report.

As a result, the front of the Tesla impacted the right front of the minivan.

After impact, Tesla rotated counterclockwise, striking a utility pole, and overturned. The car then caught on fire post collision with it coming to a final rest facing west on

the grassy curbed corner of the intersection.

The minivan rotated in a counterclockwise direction and came to final rest facing northeast on the sidewalk of U.S. Highway 1.

The deadly crash shut down both directions of Federal Highway for about six hours.

