PBSO searching for missing Okeeheelee Middle School student

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing Okeeheelee Middle School student.

According to the sheriff's office, Diana Vega-Frye, 13, may be in the area of Southern Boulevard and Cleary Road.

Frye is described as 4 foot 10 inches tall, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing an unknown-colored shirt and jeans.

Anyone who comes in contact with Diana Vega-Frye or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call PBSO at 561-688-3400 or 911.

Scripps Only Content 2022