PBSO searching for missing Okeeheelee Middle School student

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing Okeeheelee Middle School student.

According to the sheriff's office, Diana Vega-Frye, 13, may be in the area of Southern Boulevard and Cleary Road.

Frye is described as 4 foot 10 inches tall, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing an unknown-colored shirt and jeans.

Anyone who comes in contact with Diana Vega-Frye or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call PBSO at 561-688-3400 or 911.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
St. Lucie County deputy captures 10-foot boa constrictor
Drivers fuel up before gas tax holiday ends in Florida
Hateful, racist messages spray-painted in South Fla. neighborhood
Police seek man wanted in machete attack near Publix

Latest News

FHP: Tesla going at 'careless or negligent manner' at 'high rate of speed'
President Biden visits South Florida
Jewish community pushes for support ahead of election
Central Florida players run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against...
UCF lone Florida team in initial College Football Playoff rankings