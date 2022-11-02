President Biden visits South Florida

President Biden’s visit to Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens highlighted the importance his party places on Democratic voter party strongholds in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Indeed, political analysts say without big support from voters in South Florida, the uphill battle to overtake Republicans in statewide races is impossible.

In front of a packed house, with Charlie Crist and Val Demings at his side, President Biden made his case for voters. On the economy, he said, “Today we are in a better place, 10 million jobs created since I took office.”

Charlie Crist offered his critique on the economy and pocketbook issues too.

“When I was your governor, property insurance premiums went down. Under DeSantis, they are among the highest in America,” said Crist.

The trio also focused on abortion rights.

“You see, Florida, we are going to fight and fight and fight some more for a woman’s right to choose,” said Congresswoman Demings.

One week until Election Day and, as always, Florida voters will send a message that echoes across the political landscape nationwide.

Scripps Only Content 2022