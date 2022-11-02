UCF lone Florida team in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Central Florida is the lone football team in the state to appear in the initial College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season.

The Knights (6-2) are now ranked No. 25 in all three major polls – the College Football Playoff, Associated Press and coaches.

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday evening, just days before the undefeated Volunteers and Bulldogs meet in Athens.

It was a variance from the traditional polls, which have Georgia as the top-ranked team and Ohio State at No. 2. Tennessee is tied for second in the AP poll and third in the coaches poll.

Clemson, which missed the College Football Playoff last season for the first time since 2014, is ranked ahead of undefeated Michigan, which is fourth in the AP and coaches polls.

Alabama was sixth, followed by unbeaten Texas Christian, No. 8 Oregon and No. 9 Southern California.

Louisiana State rounded out the top 10. It was a significant jump for the Tigers, who are No. 15 in the AP poll and No. 17 in the coaches poll.

Tennessee is No. 1 in the playoff rankings for the first time and has been one of the season's biggest surprises. The Volunteers are off to an 8-0 start for the first time since winning their last national championship in 1998.

UCF is making its first appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings since Oct. 30, 2018. The Knights – playing their final season in the American Athletic Conference before joining the Big 12 Conference in 2023 – defeated then-No. 20 Cincinnati last weekend.

