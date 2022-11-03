'Catch up day' helping workers get head start on election night

Thursday was called a "catch-up" day at the tabulation center in Riviera Beach. Election workers sorted vote-by-mail ballots ahead of Election Day.

"We probably have about 350,000 to 360,000 ballots that could come back, and we have about 180,000 back [currently], so about half," Wendy Sartory Link, the Palm Beach County supervisor of elections, said.

She said workers are busy opening the vote-by-mail ballots now.

"As soon as they are done," Sartory Link said. "We will go ahead and tabulate those ballots."

Election Day equipment is also getting packed up, ready to head out to polling precincts.

So-called "election boxes" are filled with ballots and voting essentials. Tabulators are also getting assigned to locations and ready to roll out.

It's a coordinated effort now to tally vote-by-mail ballots before election night when those day-of votes come in, and early votes factor in as well.

"Part of the problem is Palm Beach County is so big geographically that we've got to get things in from all our outside locations," Sartory Link said.

Early voting runs through Sunday. All of the votes will be tabulated in the Riviera Beach warehouse on election night.

